Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,716,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,087,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,533,000 after purchasing an additional 728,456 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,899,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 185,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

