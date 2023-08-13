Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 13,558 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.49. 707,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,174. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.