Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $13.88 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after acquiring an additional 633,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 190,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

