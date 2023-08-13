Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 233,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,802. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.