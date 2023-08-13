Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. First National Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 999,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,917 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 364,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,863. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

