Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the July 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VMAR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 78,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.04.

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.36% and a negative net margin of 294.90%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vision Marine Technologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

