Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $240.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.23. The company has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
