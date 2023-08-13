Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,000. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

