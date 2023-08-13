Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Update

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 721,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 719,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 172,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 102,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $6.72 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.