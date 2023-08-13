View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Down 63.7% in July

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

View Stock Performance

VIEWW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 31,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,949. View has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Recommended Stories

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

