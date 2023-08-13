VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,058. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $652.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

