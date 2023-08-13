Viad (NYSE:VVI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $580.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. Viad has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Viad will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 754,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Viad by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 429,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 124,414 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Viad by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

