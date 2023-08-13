Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

