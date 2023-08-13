Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

