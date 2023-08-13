Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,483.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,464.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,504.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

