Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.19 and a 200-day moving average of $304.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

