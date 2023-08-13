Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 11,108 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.50%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

