Vertcoin Trading 44.3% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $252,783.74 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,429.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00283393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.66 or 0.00776971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00533925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00060299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00122648 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,395,872 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

