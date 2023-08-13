Verge Reaches Market Cap of $70.30 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $70.30 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,351.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00282576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.82 or 0.00779582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00541446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00060123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00122255 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,808,475 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

