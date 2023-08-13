Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.47 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.