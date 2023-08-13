Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) is Fortis Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 12.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,786 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

