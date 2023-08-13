Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lowered by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,071. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

