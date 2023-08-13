Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,138. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

