Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

