Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.31. 150,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

