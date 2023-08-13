Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Trimmed by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

