Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $280.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

