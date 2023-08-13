Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

