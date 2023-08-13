Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Trimmed by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,773. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

