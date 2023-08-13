Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

