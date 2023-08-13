VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 496,858 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

