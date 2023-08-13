VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP lowered its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,049,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,061 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,851,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 419,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 508,440 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $35.41. 3,845,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

