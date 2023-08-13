Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of VALN stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $14.27. 2,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694. The stock has a market cap of $990.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.68. Valneva has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

