Valence8 US LP Has $13.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Valence8 US LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,906 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valence8 US LP owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after buying an additional 1,790,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,421,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.37. 5,682,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

