Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Price Performance

Shares of VCNX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 35,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,877. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

