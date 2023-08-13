UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.94

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $4.03. UTStarcom shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1,520 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

