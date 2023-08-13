UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Update

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
UroGen Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 536,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,932. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $23.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
