UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Update

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 536,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,932. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 813,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 91,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $23.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

