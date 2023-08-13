UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06, Zacks reports. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 138.46% and a negative return on equity of 99.50%. The business had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. UpHealth updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

UpHealth Stock Performance

Shares of UPH stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UpHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UpHealth by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in UpHealth by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UpHealth by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 158,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations.

Further Reading

