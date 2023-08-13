Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.82. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 12,636 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

