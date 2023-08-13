Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 753.0 days.

Shares of Universal Entertainment stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.47 million for the quarter.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

