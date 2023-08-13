UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $560.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

NYSE:UNH opened at $508.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

