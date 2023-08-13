United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

