United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

UPS stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.31.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

