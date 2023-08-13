United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United-Guardian by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 3,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,335. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

