United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on UG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United-Guardian Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of UG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 3,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,335. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
