United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

United Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:UBCP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157. United Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter worth $130,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter worth $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

