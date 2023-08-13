United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 167.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,454 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises 4.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,795,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after acquiring an additional 680,413 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.26. 4,063,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.