Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.49. 2,346,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

