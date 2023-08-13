Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,324 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MS opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.