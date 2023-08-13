Unigestion Holding SA Has $428,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,749. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $774.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $780.25 and its 200 day moving average is $735.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

