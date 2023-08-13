Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,229,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 1,771,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Unicaja Banco Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNJCF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Unicaja Banco has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Spain and internationally. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; deposit products, stock exchange, pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, and agricultural insurance, as well as SME and retail damage, and corporate liability insurance products.

